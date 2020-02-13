WINNIPEG -- Last Valentine's Day, Canadians made almost 17,000 valentines for more than 4,700 veterans in long-term care facilities, and that's happening again this year, thanks in part to some caring students at a small Winnipeg school.

Calla Cooper’s Grade 5 class at Angus McKay School created Valentine’s Day cards for veterans, inscribing them with their own original messages.

“I put ‘Happy Valentine's Day. Thanks for all you gave for us,’” said 10-year-old Viena Unger.

The project combined two things the class enjoys: art and giving thanks.

“My class loves art, and we like showing appreciation and love within the community and we thought this would be a really good way to do it,” said Cooper.

Cooper saw an online post by Veterans Affairs Canada calling for the cards, and knew her class could help. But even she was impressed by what the kids produced.

“I was surprised with their lovely creativity because the cards were so professional they look beautiful,” she said.

“And they're very individualized depending upon how the children wanted to write and what they responded. There were poems written, there were, you know, words of encouragement.”

The students at the school ended up mailing more than 100 cards, with Veterans Affairs Canada distributing them to thousands of veterans living in long-term care facilities in Canada.

And though the kids will likely never know the veterans who receive their cards, that’s part of what makes the initiative special.

“I hope that they make, like it, the cards that they get will make them feel better and make them feel like they mean something more than anything,” said 10-year-old Colton Kapilik.

But the valentines aren’t the only way children at Angus McKay are giving back -- students in Grade 1 and 4 have been selling handmade, clay koalas to help with the Australia bushfires.

“They have been working great together, the grade ones and fours work side by side,” said Grade 4 teacher Ashlee Laurin-Clark.

“They help each other out. They’re showing empathy and compassion and kindness with this project, and they talk about it all the time.”

Little sales teams go around the school, selling the finished products to raise money for Australian animals hurt in the wildfires.

The clay koalas are wrapped and packaged carefully in recycled containers and go for a minimum $10 donation.

The school hopes to reach a goal of $2,000 in sales, with the money raised sent to Australia's Wildlife Rescue South Coast organization.

“The students are learning that they don't have to be big, to do a big thing,” said Lauren-Clark.

“So when they're little, they know that they have a voice and they can use their voice and their little actions can make a huge difference.”

Angus McKay School invites the public to drop by front entrance from 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 14 to purchase the koalas.