One year after Jordan Thomas was killed in a violent attack, his family members are continuing to heal while keeping his memory close.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2017, Jordan Thomas was fatally stabbed outside David Livingstone School. He was with his older brother, Brandon, at the time, who spent nearly a month in hospital recovering from the attack.

Brandon is now taking physics and calculus classes. He’s on a mission to become an engineer to honour his brother who wanted to take up the profession.

His family told CTV News they keep Jordan close by sharing memories and talking about all the things he planned to do.

His cousin Jennifer Thomas talked about the impact he had on his relatives as a positive role model.

“He had so much potential to do so much more in his adult life,” said Jennifer.

Speaking about her son, Jordan’s mother Kathleen Bremner said he was a good student, a good athlete and a good man.

“An amazing young man, who had so much heart and soul for people. Not just the people he loved but people in general,” said Bremner.

Along with an aptitude for academics, his family speaks often about his love for sports. Jordan was the quarterback for the St. John’s High School football team, a team that went on to win its first championship in 38 years this November. They dedicated their win to Jordan.

The team also retired his No. 7 jersey, a gesture that his mother said meant the world.

“All those players, they’re not just family to Jordan. They’re family to us as well,” said Bremner.

This fall, an 18-year-old man received the maximum youth sentence of seven years, after pleading guilty to second degree murder in connection to Jordan’s death. He also received a three-year sentence for attempted murder in connection to the attack on Brandon. He was 17 years old at the time and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Bremner told CTV News the outcome of the court proceedings was heartbreaking for the family, who didn’t feel the sentence was long enough.

Jennifer stressed how difficult the court process was on the family, but said they’re now working to heal.

“The grief is still there but we’re remembering the good,” she said.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising money for the cost of Jordan’s headstone and to have it transported to Peguis First Nation where he’s buried.