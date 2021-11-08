The importance of recognizing Indigenous Veterans Day

WINNIPEG -

Monday is National Indigenous Veterans Day, and Manitobans are being reminded of the significance of recognizing the many Indigenous people who have made contributions in keeping Canada peaceful and secure.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said it is important to acknowledge Indigenous soldiers’ contributions to the Canadian military, as their sacrifices have often been overlooked in the past.

“When those decorated warriors had come back from those wars where they were fighting with what they felt like were their brothers, the moment that they stepped back on Canadian soil they were made well aware of the systemic racism that still existed,” he said.

“Unfortunately, they were not acknowledged the way they should have been and not acknowledged at the same level as other veterans were.”

In a statement released on Monday, Premier Heather Stefanson and Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere said they honour and acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices of all First Nations, Inuit and Métis veterans.

“We remember the Indigenous peoples who were lost while serving our country and we extend our gratitude and appreciation to all current serving Indigenous members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their continued loyalty and dedication to Canada,” the statement said.

The statement notes that though Indigenous veterans were equal with their fellow soldiers on the battlefield, when they came back to Canada they experienced racism and were denied benefits they were entitled to.

“Too often, the injustices endured and sacrifices that Indigenous veterans made were forgotten and discounted,” the premier and minister said.

“This history is painful and it is important that we acknowledge the courageous achievements, valuable contributions and significant sacrifices made by First Nations, Inuit and Métis service members, both historically and in the present day.”

Currently, many First Nations, Inuit and Métis people serve with the Canadian Armed Forces, representing more than 600 Indigenous communities.

“On this significant day of remembrance, Indigenous Veterans Day, we acknowledge and show our utmost appreciation to the First Nations, Inuit and Métis people who serve, and we acknowledge the Indigenous peoples who served before them for their contributions and sacrifices made on behalf of Canada,” the statement said.