The indoor trick-or-treating spots in Winnipeg
With Halloween just a week away, Winnipeggers may be looking for a place where they can trick-or-treat safely while also staying warm.
A number of malls around the city are offering the chance for kids and adults to enjoy the holiday while also avoiding any dangers and the cold weather.
The following is a list of safe indoor Halloween events in Winnipeg and beyond:
Garden City Shopping Centre
Garden City Shopping Centre is bringing back its safe trick-or-treating event for another year.
Parents can bring their kids to the mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 where they can take part in an interactive dinosaur exhibit, which includes bouncy houses, mini golf, and dinosaur photo ops.
The event is free and registration is not required. An adult is required to be with their child at all times.
Grant Park Mall
Grant Park Mall is hosting a trick-or treating event on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Kids will be able to go from store to store, where they can collect delicious treats and show off their costumes.
More information can be found online.
Kildonan Place
Kilodan Place is holding an event for little trick-or-treaters from 2 to 4 p.m. on Halloween.
Kids can go to each store to collect goodies in a weather-protected environment.
Trick-or-treaters can also pick up a Halloween passport at guest services and visit participating stores for a stamp. If you bring your completed passport back to guest services from Nov. 1 to 7, you can receive a $10 gift card or another prize.
The mall notes gift cards are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be claimed by the child accompanied by a parent or guardian. More information is available online.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg
Head over to Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Halloween for a scavenger hunt, photobooth, candy stations, and the chance to meet characters like Wednesday and Beetlejuice.
Additional retailers handing out candy include Wetzel’s Pretzels, Nails 99, Kimchi, Thai Express, Chachi’s, Ardene, and Urban Kids.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Vital Centre
St. Vital Centre is holding a safe trick-or-treating even on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters can dress up in their spookiest costumes and visit participating retailers for some tasty treats.
A list of participating stores will be posted online on Friday.
Safe Halloween in Brandon, Man.
In Brandon, Shoppers Mall is holding a Halloween Hunt from Oct. 24 to 31.
Participants can pick up a Halloween hunt sheet in Centre Court and look for the hidden pumpkins in the windows of stores and restaurants. Completed Halloween hunt sheet can be submitted for a chance to win prizes.
More information is available on the mall’s website.
