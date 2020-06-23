WINNIPEG -- A local Winnipeg charity is hoping to collect tens of thousands of water bottles to help the city’s most vulnerable.

Main Street Project, a not-for-profit community health agency, is holding its annual water drive with the aim of collecting 20,000 bottles of water.

“We easily go through more than 20,000 bottles of water in a year here at Main Street Project,” said Cindy Titus, communications and fund development coordinator with Main Street Project, in a news release.

“Although the weather is fairly cool this week, before long it’ll really heat up and we want to be prepared.”

According to the charity, those experiencing unsheltered homelessness or living in encampments have trouble accessing clean drinking water, which is why Main Street Project’s van patrol outreach service brings them the necessary supplies.

It noted access to water is especially important amid the pandemic, as there are fewer places for people to go to cool down when the weather heats up.

“The pandemic has put our community members in a position where many of the places they would typically go to take relief from the heat are now closed, so they’re spending a lot more time outside,” Titus said.

“More time spent outside and exposure to heat for longer periods of time can increases their risk of heat-related illness. Access to clean drinking water is important to reduce this risk and keep people healthy and safe.”

Anyone looking to give a bottled water donation can drop it off at the back of 661 Main St. from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., between June 22 and 26.