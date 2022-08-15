The initiative preparing Ukrainian children for school in Manitoba

A local organization is calling on Manitobans to help Ukrainian refugee children get the best possible start to the upcoming school year.

Manitoba Parents for Ukrainian Education is heading up an initiative called Backpacks for Hope.

"We basically are putting together backpacks filled with school supplies and comfort and care items and hygiene items, small toys and books for newcomer Ukrainian children heading off to school in the fall," said Karen Johnston, the external vice president for the organization.

She said the initial thought was that giving kids something they could call their own would give them some more comfort and hope entering the school year.

"Some children are arriving here with very little or nothing at all."

