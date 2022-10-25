The last pitches from Winnipeg mayoral candidates ahead of election

The four frontrunners for mayor, according to polls, made pitches on the final full day of campaigning.

Glen Murray spent part of Tuesday burmashaving with supporters on Kenaston Boulevard and getting some encouragement from drivers.

"This is pretty deep suburban territory and you can see by the honking of support, here we go again, it's really strong," said Murray.

Murray has enjoyed a lead in the polls since the onset of the election campaign and says he can pry a percentage point of the sales tax out of the province.

But the former Winnipeg mayor has also had to respond to reports of allegations of sexual harassment at his former job, the Pembina Institute, which he has denied.

Murray was asked if he thinks this hurt his chances.

"All of us have our moments where we had good days and where we had other days that were bigger challenges, no I think we're doing well."

Scott Gillingham criss-crossed the city. He says he was hitting up all 15 wards to get his message to voters.

"...mostly been stops at businesses, meeting people on the street, stopping at some coffee shops and some restaurants," said Gillingham.

Gillingham says his plans, which include property tax hikes, widening Kenaston Boulevard and extending Chief Peguis Trail, are fully costed.

"Winnipeggers want us to invest, they don't want us to hold back,” said Gillingham “They want us to invest in Winnipeg to make it stronger, they want us to invest in services, they want us to invest in infrastructure."

Kevin Klein spent the day talking to voters and preparing for a Facebook live forum.

"I think there are a lot of undecided voters but I really do feel we are leading," said Klein.

Klein says crime and cost control are important to voters. He also took the opportunity to question the process behind the proposed labour deal with city workers which came to light Tuesday. It includes both back pay and a signing bonus.

"Here's a prime example of why we need my style of leadership at city hall because for two years this went left untouched," said Klein.

Shaun Loney made a campaign announcement with the Louise Bridge as a backdrop.

"I think we're very competitive with the other campaigns," said Loney.

Loney is pledging to curb political interference on how infrastructure projects are ranked. He also wants a requirement that municipal candidates unveil their fully costed platforms before advance voting.

"At least it's an effort to say what it is they're going to do, how much it's going to cost, and where is it you're going to get the money from," said Loney.

Loney says even he was a few days late releasing his platform finances in time for the advance vote.