WINNIPEG -- Nearly 50 more of Manitoba’s health-care workers have contracted COVID-19.

According to the province’s latest COVID-19 and seasonal influenza surveillance report from Jan. 17 to 23, 1,845 health workers have contracted the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. This is 48 more cases than in the province’s previous surveillance report.

The report notes that two of these health-care workers have died and 1,808 have recovered from the disease.

The report shows that 57.7 per cent of these workers are allied health and support staff, 28.7 per cent are nurses/licensed practical nurses, 3.8 per cent are physicians/physicians in training, and 2.1 per cent are first responders. For 7.6 per cent of these cases, their occupation has not been identified.

As for how these workers contracted COVID, nearly 60 per cent got it from close contact with a known case, and 0.7 per cent got it from travel. Manitoba is still investigating the cause of nearly 10 per cent of the cases, while for 29.7 per cent the source is unknown.

The surveillance report for this week shows that 304 pregnant Manitobans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, which is 13 more pregnant cases than the week prior.

To date, there have been 177 COVID-19 outbreaks in Manitoba, four of which were reported between Jan. 17 and 23. All of the new outbreaks were at long-term care facilities.

Between Jan. 17 and 23, there were 1,219 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, an increase of only 25 cases from the week before.

However, the volume of lab tests decreased, dropping from 1,888 tests per day to 1,838. The test positivity rate remained about the same at 10.3 per cent.

Of the more than 1,200 new cases, nearly half (47 per cent) were from the Northern Health Region, with Winnipeg Regional Health accounting for 30 per cent of the cases. The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority reported 10 per cent of the new cases, the Prairie Mountain Health Authority reported seven per cent, and Southern Health - Santé Sud Regional Health Authority reported five per cent.

More than half of Manitoba’s cases (52 per cent) were contracted through close contact to other cases, and 1.2 per cent were from travel. Investigations are still pending for 23.3 per cent of cases, while the source of 23.4 per cent of cases is unknown.

The report notes the top type of close contact is household exposure.

There were no lab-confirmed cases of influenza during this week.