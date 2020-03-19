WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Health officials say the number of lab-confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 remains at 17 in the province.

While no new cases of the virus were announced in Manitoba Thursday, Public health officials said they are continuing with investigations into two presumptive cases of COVID-19 that were announced Wednesday evening.

The province said it appears both these cases were travel related.

The province says a community testing site will open in Steinbach on Friday. The site, located at 365 Reimer Ave., will operate as a drive-thru testing site, with daily hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Patients will need a referral to attend the community testing sites.

Anyone concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links at 204-788-8200.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.