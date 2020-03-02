WINNIPEG -- Two in 10 Canadians say they'll never be out of debt, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of MNP Ltd., identifies some of the costly money mistakes Manitobans are making.

The survey found that nearly six in 10 Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents– more than any other province – admit to engaging in what MNP Ltd. debt experts consider risky financial behaviours over the past year.

"Behaviours like borrowing more than you can afford, making purchases impulsively, or paying only the minimum balance on your debts, are all considered risky, and people should be cautious of engaging in them," says Gord Neudorf, a Winnipeg-based debt expert with MNP.

"They can lead to getting caught in an endless cycle of debt that is not easy to escape."

Among Canadians, paying only the minimum balance on their credit card was the most common risky behaviour last year. Manitobans were the most likely to only pay the minimum, with 28 per cent of residents admitting to it, seven per cent higher than the national average.

"Recklessness and impulsivity may be behind some of these financial behaviours, but for others, their behaviours are simply based on desperation. They are struggling to make ends meet and are simply doing so because they think it is necessary to stay afloat," says Neudorf.

The survey found that about one in 10 people admitted to borrowing money that they know they can't afford to pay back.

"Some are in denial and are living well beyond their means, while others are simply struggling and don't have the education or support to manage their finances properly," says Neudorf. "What we're seeing is a demand for fast money. The problem is, there is a lack of financial literacy, and some people don't fully understand the long-term consequences of taking on that kind of debt."

While about one in three Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents are fortunate enough to say that they are currently living without debt obligations, nearly two in 10 say that they will never be debt-free.

"Feelings of hopelessness often plague people who find themselves in debt. They may also feel embarrassed, which can cause them to delay getting help. Unfortunately, that only worsens the situation," explains Neudorf.

According to the survey, many Manitobans believe they can be debt-free one day, but will still be struggling for years to come.

Of the remaining 52 per cent who aren't debt-free or haven't lost hope of becoming debt-free, they estimate it will take approximately seven years and four months to pay off their debts.