WINNIPEG -- Several parts of Manitoba experienced scorching hot temperatures over the weekend, with some communities even breaking 60-year-old hot-weather records.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), places such as Carberry, Gimli and Portage la Prairie all broke decades-old heat records.

The following is a list of Manitoba communities that experienced their hottest Aug. 15 on record, based on numbers out of ECCC:

Fisher Branch reached 35 C, beating its previous hot-weather record of 31.8 C, set in 1960;

Carberry experienced a temperature of 36.2. Its previous hot-weather record for Aug. 15 of 35.6 C was set in 1962;

Shoal Lake hit a record temperature of 33.8. The community’s previous record of 32.3 C was set in 1962;

Gimli hit 34.1 C on Sunday. Its old record of 33.3 C was set in 1971

Melita reached a record temperature of 37.7 C, which is one degree warmer than its previous record of 36.7 C, set in 1971;

Pilot Mound reached 34.8 C on Sunday. Its previous record for Aug. 15 of 33.9 C was set in 1971;

Portage la Prairie saw a record temperature of 37.1, more than two degrees hotter than its previous record of 35 C from 1971; and

Brandon reached a record-breaking temperature of 35.7 C. Its old record of 34.8 was set in 2003.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for several parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Dauphin.

The weather agency notes that southern Manitoba is expected to see temperatures well into the 30s due to a warm air mass sitting over the region. Cooler temperatures are expected later in the week.

A full list on the areas of Manitoba under heat warnings can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.