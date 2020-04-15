WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba retailer is helping frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 get the protection they need.

Norwex, which is based in Dauphin, announced Wednesday they will begin shipping one million masks to be used by health care professionals.

"Whether donating time, money or goods, charitable efforts are part of who we are, and this is our way of offering support and saying 'thank you' to our frontline medical professionals in a practical and tangible way," said Judy Letain, Global Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

The company said it secured the supply through its manufacturing partners and its global network. The masks will be sent directly to distribution centres throughout North America, where they will go to the areas most in need.

Norwex is partnering with provincial health agencies in Canada and with DonatePPE.org in the United States.

CTV News has reached out for an interview with Letain about the initiative.