The Manitoba connections on Team Canada for the World Juniors

WINNIPEG -

In just under two weeks, the IIHF World Junior Championships will return as Edmonton and Red Deer are hosting the 2022 event.

Team Canada has announced its roster and it includes some Manitoba connections.

Starting on the defensive side of the puck is Winnipeg product Carson Lambos. Lambos currently plays for the Winnipeg ICE.

The Minnesota Wild draft pick is having a solid start to his season with the ICE, as he has 18 points – five goals and 13 assists – in 19 games.

This will be Lambos' first time representing Canada at the World Juniors. He previously put on the maple leaf in 2019-2020 for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Brandon Wheat Kings also have representation on Team Canada as forward Ridly Greig was named to the team.

The left-winger, who was drafted by the Ottawa Senators, has scored 14 goals and 14 assists in 19 games for the Wheat Kings.

This is will also be his first World Junior appearance.

Lastly, the Winnipeg Jets prospect Cole Perfetti has made the roster. He is one of three returning members from the 2021 team that won a silver medal.

Perfetti, who is currently in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose, has six goals and nine assists in 17 games for this season.

At the 2021 World Juniors, he had two goals and four assists, in seven games for the red and white.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships will kick off on Boxing Day as Canada will battle the Czech Republic.

Canada is also slated to face Austria, Germany and Finland in round-robin play.