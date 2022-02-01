The Manitoba connections representing Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

WINNIPEG -

The countdown is on for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as the opening ceremonies will be held on Friday.

Some events are scheduled to begin as early as Feb. 2, but before everything gets underway, CTV News is giving a look at the Canadian athletes with Manitoba connections.

CURLING—JENNIFER JONES

Curling is one of the first events to kick off this year's Winter Olympics and in that curling spotlight is none other than Jennifer Jones.

The Winnipegger is participating in her second Olympics and is hoping for a similar result on the podium.

Jones and her team were able to win gold at the 2014 games in Sochi. They were the first curling team to go undefeated in Olympic competition, posting an 11-0 record.

On top of the gold medal, Jones is also a two-time world champion and a six-time national champion.

She is also making history this Olympics as she will become the oldest female athlete to ever compete at the Winter Games at 47-years-old.

Jones said preparing for these games has been different compared to 2014, mainly due to COVID-19.

"We're super grateful to be going, we're never going to complain," Jones said in an interview with CTV News. "We've had the opportunity to do some really quality training, being together for so long and training every day and being able to work on some things that we wanted to work on. So there are pros and cons to everything and we've really chosen to try and look at the positive side."

Jones and her team will take the ice for their first match on Feb. 10 against South Korea.

KAITLYN LAWES

Kaitlyn Lawes, who is from Winnipeg, is trying to make it three straight Olympics where she leaves with a medal around her neck.

She was part of team Jennifer Jones at the 2014 Olympics that won gold and then teamed up with John Morris at the 2018 games in PyeongChang where they won gold in the inaugural mixed doubles tournament.

She has had a successful career to date winning six provincial titles, a national title in 2015 and also won silver medals at the 2015 World Women's Championship, and in 2011 and 2013 at the national championships.

JOCELYN PETERMAN

Winnipeg's Jocelyn Peterman is making her Olympic debut as part of Team Jennifer Jones.

Since joining Jones, Peterman has won the 2018 Canada Cup and competed in the 2019 Tournament of Hearts. The following year the team won the bronze medal at the same event.

Peterman made her Tournament of Hearts debut in 2016 at the age of 22 when she was part of Team Chelsea Carey. She helped the squad grab the national title.

DAWN MCEWEN

Dawn McEwen, who lives in Winnipeg, is also looking for a second medal as part of Team Jennifer Jones.

She was part of the team that won gold in 2014 and has been on the team with Jones since 2007.

Since then, she helped win three straight Tournament of Hearts starting in 2008 and has won a bronze medal in 2010 at the World Championships. Five years later she helped the team grab a silver at the same event.

She also helped the team win gold at the worlds with an undefeated record.

JOHN MORRIS

John Morris, the Winnipeg-born curler, is looking to secure his third Olympic gold medal as he will once again be representing Canada in the mixed double curling.

He won gold with Lawes in 2018 and also won a gold medal in 2010 in Vancouver as part of Kevin Martin's team, who were undefeated on home ice.

Morris joined Martin in 2006 and helped the team win back-to-back Brier championships in 2008 and 2009.

Morris will be teaming up with Rachel Homan for the 2022 Olympics.

FIGURE SKATING—ERIC RADFORD

Eric Radford, who was born in Winnipeg and now lives in Montreal, has had a successful Olympic career, securing a gold, a silver and a bronze medal.

This will be the pairs skater's third Olympics as he previously skated in 2018 and 2014.

In 2022, Radford will be skating with a new partner as his long-time partner Meagan Duhamel announced her retirement from figure skating following the 2018 Olympics.

Radford will now be skating with Vanessa James, who has previously represented France at three Olympic events.

Radford has also seen a lot of success outside of the Olympics, winning gold in 2015 and 2016 at the ISU World Championships and also winning gold at the ISU Four Continents Championships in 2013 and 2015.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY—ASHTON BELL

Ashton Bell will be making her Olympic debut with Canada's Women's Hockey Team

The Brandon, Man. product is one of the new faces on the women's team. She made her IIHF Women's World Championship debut in 2021, and helped Team Canada win gold.

She has represented Canada in the past at the IIHF U18 Worlds in 2016 and then was named captain the following year.

Bell has also skated at the university level at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

KRISTEN CAMPBELL

Like Bell, Kristen Campbell is making her Olympic debut in 2022.

Campbell, who is also from Brandon, first represented Canada at the 2015 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship and she helped the team win a silver medal.

She was also part of the squad in 2021 that won the gold medal at the IIHF Women's World Championship.

She played hockey at the University of North Dakota and then the University of Wisconsin.

She has also laced up in the PWHPA for Calgary in 2021.

JOCELYNE LAROCQUE

Jocelyne Larocque is no stranger to the Olympic experience as she will skate in her third Olympics.

Larocque, who is from Ste. Anne, Man., made her Olympic debut in 2014 in Sochi and has helped the women's team win a gold and silver medal.

She joined the national team in 2008 and has secured two gold, five silver, and a bronze at the World Championships.

She played university hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and played with the Manitoba Maple Leafs of the WWHL, and most recently played for Toronto in the PWHPA.

LONG TRACK SPEED SKATING—HEATHER MCLEAN

Heather McLean, who is from Winnipeg, is heading into her second Olympics after making her debut in 2018.

McLean joined the World Cup roster full time in the 2014-15 and won a bronze in the 500m race.

In 2019, she also grabbed a silver medal in the team sprint at the ISU World Single Distances Championships.

She followed that up in 2021 with another bronze medal in the 500m.

ALEXA SCOTT

Alexa Scott will be making her Olympic debut in Beijing.

The 20-year-old from Clandeboye, Man. has worn the maple leaf at three World Junior Championships and won a bronze medal in the overall ranking in 2020.

She also won a silver medal in the team pursuit at the ISU Four Continents Championships in 2020.

Scott also secured top-five finishes at the Canadian Long Track Championships in 2021 at several distances.

TYSON LANGELAAR

Like Scott, Tyson Langelaar, who is from Winnipeg, will be making his Olympic debut in 2022.

In his junior career, Langelaar has had a lot of success, grabbing three silver and three bronze medals between 2016 and 2018 at the World Junior Championship.

He also won a silver in 2020 at the ISU World Allround Championships in the 500m race.

At the Single Distances Championships, he just missed the podium in the team pursuit finishing fourth.

He joined the World Cup team full time starting in the 2019-20 season.