WINNIPEG -- The third session of the 42nd Manitoba legislature reconvenes today.

Government house leader Kelvin Goertzen made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, saying the legislature is focused on protecting Manitobans’ health and finances.

“We know that this has been a challenging year for many Manitobans,” Goertzen said.

“Despite these challenges, Manitobans have every reason to be optimistic about our province as its government remains focused on both protecting Manitobans today while looking ahead to restoring our economy.”

Goertzen added that this legislative session will include the spring budget, initiatives to continue support for COVID-19 measures, modernizing the education system, investing in infrastructure, growing the economy, and strengthening the province’s energy future.

“Throughout this pandemic, Manitobans have displayed the strength and resiliency that we always have in difficult times,” he said.

“Manitobans can be confident their government will work with them as we take steps to protect the health of our residents and the prosperity of our communities.”