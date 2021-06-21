WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba swimmer could be heading to the Olympics as part of Team Canada next month.

Winnipeg’s Kelsey Wog qualified for a nomination in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke.

Wog, who is a member of the University of Manitoba Bisons, won her race on Sunday at the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials, defeating Alberta’s Rachel Nicol and British Columbia’s Kierra Smith. She also set a personal best time of 1:06:77.

Wog is one of 184 swimmers from 65 clubs across the country competing for a spot on Team Canada for the Tokyo Olympic games.

The rescheduled Olympics are taking place from July 23 to Aug. 8.