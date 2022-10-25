'The most caring people': backpack drive to help Winnipeg's most vulnerable

Families who lost their loved ones to drugs are turning their tragedies into an initiative to help Winnipeg’s most vulnerable population.

The initiative, called ‘Destiny and Sean’s Backpacks from Heaven,’ provides backpacks filled with essential supplies to those experiencing homelessness.

The program was started following the death of Destiny Taillieu, who died from a drug overdose days before her 23rd birthday in 2018. Destiny’s boyfriend Sean Neufeld, who was an integral part of the project, died last year.

Now their memories are being carried on by helping those in need.

“Destiny and Sean were the most giving people. They were the most caring people that I know,” said Shelly Taillieu, Destiny’s mother.

“I sometimes wonder if they were too caring to be here, on Earth. They were the most generous, caring people.”

Destiny and her boyfriend Sean (Jamie Dowsett, CTV News)

On Monday, volunteers were filling up backpacks with necessities, including Kleenex, a toothbrush, granola bars, gloves, and a tarp for sleeping. The backpacks are going to be handed out on Friday.

More donations will be given out next month on the anniversary of Destiny’s death.

“We have all these brand new supplies for them,” said Shelly said.

“I also collect used stuff and comforters and winter clothing that I hand out. I’m going to hand that out on [Destiny’s] birthday this year.”

Shelly noted it makes her feel good to see the smiles on people’s faces as she hands out the backpacks.

“I always just look at the sky as I’m doing it and think of Destiny and Sean looking down on us,” she said.