'The most fatal disease': Walk of Hope raises money for ovarian cancer research

More than 300 people got out to Kildonan Park Sunday morning to join in the fight against ovarian cancer.

It was the 19th annual Walk of Hope, a fundraising event for Ovarian Cancer Canada. Organizer Christa Slatnik says it's not a very common disease.

"Only about 1-in-70 are affected, but it is unfortunately the most fatal disease," she said. "So we're really trying to increase awareness, so people know what symptoms to watch for and when to go ask to be checked and to make sure they're trying to catch ovarian cancer as early as possible."

Participants walked a course through Kildonan Park, raising funds to advance research and improve access to treatment and support programs for those diagnosed with, or at risk of ovarian cancer.

The annual event also strives to shed more light on the disease.

Participant Victoria Schuetze says every dollar raised is important, "Statistics for women with this disease have not changed for 50 years, so this level of funding and awareness is key to us being able to count on being there for our children for them to grow, being there for our families, being there for ourselves, and looking forward to a brighter future," she said.

The Walk of Hope is part of ovarian cancer awareness month, which runs until the end of September.