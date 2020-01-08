WINNIPEG -- With names like Charlotte and Lincoln making the list, it seems that 2019’s most popular baby names in Manitoba took some inspiration from the royal family and a famous past president.

The names Emily and Liam each moved up one spot from 2018, ranking respectively as the most popular female and male names last year.

Though the 2019 list bears many similarities to the year before, some new names to make the top-ten list include: Hannah, Avery, Mason and James.

Here’s the full list of the top ten baby names for boys and girls in Manitoba this past year:

FEMALE NAMES

Emily Ava Charlotte Olivia Emma Sophia Amelia Abigail Hannah Avery

MALE NAMES

Liam Lucas William Noah Ethan Mason Logan Lincoln Benjamin James

This is a preliminary list from the province’s Vital Statistics Agency. Information about some of the births in late 2019 may still be going through the registration process, the province said.