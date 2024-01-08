The most popular books checked out at the Winnipeg Public Library in 2023

From thrillers written by the most popular writers of their era, to a blockbuster memoir from a member of the Royal Family, Winnipeggers were busy hitting the books throughout 2023.

A new list from the Winnipeg Public Library reveals what residents were curling up with throughout the year, in both fiction and non-fiction.

On the fiction chart, ‘Desert Star’ by Michael Connelly took the top spot, with 817 checkouts over the year. The novel is the latest in the author’s series involving LAPD detective Renée Ballard and retired detective Harry Bosch as they search for a man who killed an entire family.

Canadian author Louise Penney was second on the list with her novel, ‘A World of Curiosities.’ The novel is the 18th in the series focusing on Quebec police officer Armand Gamache, and was checked out 663 times

Ruth Ware’s ‘The It Girl’ took third place with 612 checkouts. The British crime writer’s book takes place a decade following a murder at Oxford University, as new evidence in the crime is presented.

John Grisham made the list at fourth place with ‘The Boys from Biloxi,’ which was checked out 557 times. The popular legal thriller writer returns to his native Mississippi, telling the story of two men who grew up as friends, but later found themselves on opposite sides of the law as adults.

Canadian author Ann-Marie MacDonald rounds out the top five with her novel, ‘Fayne.’ The historical fiction novel was named one of The Globe and Mail’s best books of 2022 and won the 2023 The Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize for Fiction.

Non-fiction

One book ruled the non-fiction shelves in 2023.

‘Spare,’ the tell-all book from Prince Harry, was checked out 998 times in 2023, nearly double the second-ranked book. The memoir shared previously unknown stories from Harry during his time with the Royal Family, including what led to him and wife Meghan Markle ending their royal duties.

‘The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture,’ by Gabor Maté finished in second place for 2023 with 500 checkouts. The book examines chronic illness and general health in the 21st century.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was in third place with ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.’ The book, which was checked out 448 times, discusses times when Obama had to overcome self-doubt and deal with challenges throughout her life.

Jennette McCurdy’s ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ took fourth place with 419 checkouts. The former child star’s memoir discusses her issues with eating disorders, addiction and the relationship with her mother throughout her career.

Rounding out the top five was Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,’ which was checked out 397 times. The memoir talks about Perry’s time on the hit sitcom ‘Friends’, along with his lifetime of struggles with drug abuse and addiction. Perry died in October 2022.

The full top ten lists can be found below, with the number of checkouts in parentheses.

Fiction

1. Desert Star – Michael Connelly (817)

2. A World of Curiosities - Louise Penny (663)

3. The It Girl – Ruth Ware (612)

4. The Boys from Biloxi – John Grisham (557)

5. Fayne – Ann-Marie MacDonald (524)

6. The Sleeping Car Porter - Suzette Mayr (514)

7. The Rising Tide – Ann Cleeves (512)

8. A Heart Full of Headstones – Ian Rankin (512)

9. The Maid – Nita Prose (506)

10. I Will Find You – Harlan Coben (495)

Non-fiction

1. Spare – Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex (998)

2. The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing in a Toxic Culture – Gabor Maté (500)

3. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times – Michelle Obama (448)

4. I'm Glad My Mom Died - Jennette McCurdy (419)

5. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir – Matthew Perry (397)

6. Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory – Sarah Polley (339)

7. Permanent Astonishment: A Memoir – Tomson Highway (332)

8. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results – James Clear (331)

9. Pageboy: A Memoir – Elliot Page (238)

10. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experiences - Brené Brown (233)