'The need continues to increase': Salvation Army to kick off Christmas Kettle Campaign

A tradition that began more than a hundred years ago to feed families in need during the holidays is set to return to Manitoba.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign will kick off Nov. 14 with the organization’s Hope in the City Breakfast.

The 17th annual fundraiser unites Winnipeg leaders and changemakers, marking the start of the campaign’s fundraising push.

This year’s goal is $340,000.

“It’s a little bit up from last year, and we recognize that we need to continue to increase that because the need continues to increase,” said Major Al Hoeft, Salvation Army’s Prairie divisional secretary for public relations.

The Salvation Army runs programs year-round to support people in need, Major Hoeft said, but the need becomes extreme during the holidays.

To meet the demand, the organization sends its iconic red kettles to Manitoba shopping malls and stores to collect donations, be it cash or by card.

The organization will also host its Toy Mountain drive once again at CF Polo Park, which calls on the public to donate an unwrapped toy or cash.

Without any snow so far this year, Major Hoeft said the Christmas Kettle Campaign can help usher in the holiday season.

“It is kind of a hallmark of Christmas. When you see that, you know, it's the Christmas season, but it's also an opportunity for us to support our neighbors and to really partner together to make sure that everybody has the kind of Christmas that we want them to have.”

More details can be found on the Salvation Army’s website.

