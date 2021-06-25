WINNIPEG -- A new $73 million wastewater system is coming to Manitoba’s Winkler and Stanley area.

The governments of Canada and Manitoba announced the funding for the project on Friday, with Canada investing more than $25.2 million, Manitoba providing more than $21 million, and the municipalities of Winkler and Stanley giving $27.1 million combined.

“Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services, which is exactly why we’re here today,” said Terry Duguid, MP for Winnipeg South, at a news conference.

The project, which is the first of two phases, will involve building a mechanical wastewater facility in Winkler, retrofitting the first of two existing lagoon cells, and adding two lift stations in Stanley.

About 45 kilometres of linear piping will also be added to connect the communities of Schanzenfeld and Reinfeld to the wastewater treatment system.

“The project will make the system more efficient and cost-effective for municipalities,” Duguid said.

Once the system is complete, it will meet both federal and provincial environmental requirements, and increase the regional capacity for wastewater treatment.

“These investments ensure that Manitobans will have access to modern and reliable services,” said Reg Helwer, Manitoba’s Central Services Minister.

The governments note that the Winkler-Stanley-Morden region is a fast-growing area, and the investment into the wastewater treatment system will allow for continued economic growth in an environmentally sustainable way.

“By improving wastewater management, the City of Winkler and service areas will be better able to meet wastewater regulations and provide a cleaner environment to the area’s rapidly growing population,” Helwer said.

“The new water treatment infrastructure will provide quality water to existing residences, while allowing for long-term development and growth.”