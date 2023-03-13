The new community helping female entrepreneurs find success

A new community is helping female entrepreneurs find support and achieve their goals.

HER HQ is an entrepreneurship group to share resources and help women overcome their obstacles. Through this community, female entrepreneurs will have access to workshops, events and mentorship.

“I want to mentor, but I also want to share those resources and help women get their concepts from a thought to something tangible,” said Liz Crawford, founder of HER HQ.

Crawford said she got the idea for HER HQ at last year’s budget day while listening to the premier speak about the impact of the pandemic on women.

“Women were the worst impacted throughout the pandemic in terms of closing their small businesses, becoming unemployed, all of those things,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

The premier’s speech made Crawford, who is the owner of The Rose Beach House and Swish Model Management, realize it was time for her to help other women and share the knowledge she’s learned from building her own businesses.

She said through HER HQ she wants women to find out what’s stopping them from succeeding and change their narrative. She added that when women support each other they can achieve anything.

“I love to work with women and figure out what’s your narrative, and does it actually belong to you? And how are we going to make up a new narrative so you can get where you want to be,” Crawford said.

HER HQ has its first workshop series coming up on April 15. It will feature Kelli Miller from Sugar Blossom Jewelry, as well as Judith Chambers to talk financing. More details can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.