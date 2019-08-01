

CTV News Winnipeg





The Stroke Recovery Foundation of Manitoba is launching a group to provide support to young stroke survivors.

The Young Stroke Survivors Group will help participants through peer discussion, mental stimulation and the opportunity to improve dexterity.

According to a news release from the association, though it’s generally believed that its older adults who are at risk for strokes, the number of strokes among young people has increased.

It notes there’s a lot of data that shows the growing number of young people having strokes, but there’s “little to no age appropriate resources available to them.”

The group for young stroke survivors will take place every other week from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., starting on Sept. 3.

August is Stroke Recovery Month in Winnipeg and the Stroke Recovery Association of Manitoba will be hosting events throughout the month, including a charity barbecue on Aug. 8.