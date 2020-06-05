WINNIPEG -- With the province's soccer season starting up, the Manitoba Soccer Association (MSA) has released its guidelines for playing the game while staying safe and healthy.

This week, the MSA released a phased plan to start playing soccer starting June 17.

"The plan uses a multistage approach that respects current Provincial protocols such as physical distancing, disinfecting, and use of personal protective equipment that will permit the practice of various soccer activities in a progressive, flexible plan that will evolve as our Province changes COVID-19 management requirements," the plan reads.

The guidelines say all players, coaches, and volunteers must self-assess before each scheduled activity using the online COVID-19 screening tool. Anyone showing symptoms will not be permitted to participate or be present at scheduled activities.

Coaches are allowed to wear masks, and the equipment must be sanitized before and after each game.

The MSA said travel is not allowed outside Manitoba for events or competitions. During the first two stages of the plan, teams must stay within their own communities, though the guidelines say teams will be allowed to travel within Manitoba during stage three.

"Timelines between stages may vary based on recommendations from the province," the guidelines say.

The full guidelines can be found on the MSA website.