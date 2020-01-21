WINNIPEG -- New guidelines for treating older adults living with substance-use disorders suggest low-risk drinking limits be halved for people over 65.

“As people get older, if they continue to use at the same levels that they did while they were younger they'll run into problems," said Dr. Peter Butt, an associate professor of family medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.

Butt worked on the alcohol guidelines for the Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health.

He said seniors are more vulnerable to the negative consequences of substance use, like falling or drug interaction.

"It's better to get assistance, deal with the issues and find better ways to address the challenges that older life inevitably will give us," said Butt.

The low-risk drinking guidelines suggest no more than two drinks a day most days for women and three for men.

Clinical guidelines were also published for older adults using benzodiazepines, opioids and cannabis.

They were developed through funding from Health Canada.