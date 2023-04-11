The new Hallmark movie filming in Winnipeg's Exchange District

Though it’s finally starting to feel like spring in Winnipeg, the city’s Exchange District got a taste of winter on Monday.

This is because a new Hallmark movie called ‘The Santa Summit’ was being filmed in the area on Monday.

Crews working on set of 'The Santa Summit' in Winnipeg's Exchange District.

As part of this movie, buildings were transformed with new storefronts, the ground was lined with fake snow, and the area was filled with Christmas decorations. There were also a number of people dressed up as Santa Claus on the set.

This is not the first time a Hallmark movie was shot in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg previously reported about the Hallmark Christmas Movie, ‘A Kiss Before Christmas,’ which reunited ‘Desperate Housewives’ stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton.

The ACTRA website said the ‘The Santa Summit’ is filming in the province until this Thursday.

'The Santa Summit' filming in Winnipeg.