WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s blue bin items have been rerouted, as the city is now sending recycling to a different facility.

The new GFL recycling facility is in the St. Boniface Industrial Park, where all of Winnipeg’s recyclable materials have been sorted since October.

The facility is equipped with new technology, like a robotic arm sorter, which uses artificial intelligence to recognize different items.

It’s also been upgraded to meet new demands and changing standards in the recycling industry.

"It started with China accepting less material within the recycling industry,” said Mark Kinsley, the City of Winnipeg’s supervisor of waste diversion.

“And again, with the new technology and everything else it gives the ability for new facilities like this one to get that material to the point where it can be remade and repurposed.

Kinsley said about 15 per cent of the materials brought to the facility are non-recyclable.