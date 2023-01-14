The new indoor Linden Woods swimming pool in an unusual location

A new indoor public swimming pool has opened in Winnipeg, offering a new space for Linden Woods residents to learn how to swim.

The Aqua Essence Swim Academy is now open at 1585 Kenaston Boulevard. Featuring a stainless steel pool – the first of its kind in Manitoba – the facility offers a number of different swim programs to students of all ages.

However, the pool is in a somewhat unusual place, according to owner Rishona Hyman, "We're in a strip mall," she said. "So yes, I built a pool in a strip mall."

Hyman - who also teaches lessons at the pool - said swimming lessons are in high demand in Winnipeg right now.

"If the City has a shortage, it affects everyone," said Hyman. "The City is the largest player, and I know that the Ys are also struggling. People are struggling and we need to work together."

Last summer, the City of Winnipeg was forced to cancel a slew of swim lessons due to staff shortages. The Aqua Essence website boasts a staff of more than 30 swim instructors.

The facility opened Saturday and is now accepting registration for all classes. It can also host birthday parties, and will offer special camps for kids.