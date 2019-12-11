WINNIPEG -- A new initiative at Sport Manitoba is inviting Manitobans to come for a walk with a doctor.

It’s called Walk with a Doc, a physician-lead walking group led by Dr. Gail Sawa.

“I am very passionate about getting people active and the importance of exercise in a person’s health,” said Dr. Sawa. “I thought this was a good way to merge the two, meet some new people and get some members of their community out walking.”

The free walks happen once a month on Saturday mornings.

Sawa said it is a more casual setting where people can come to get their questions answered about health or exercise.

Often in a clinical setting there may not be enough time to get all your questions answered.

“Or you forget, or sometimes people get a lot of information and you can’t take it all in,” she said. “This gives them the opportunity to ask some questions that they maybe didn’t get an opportunity to ask their GP at their last visit or get clarification on something they’ve heard, or been told, or advice on something that they’re experiencing.”

Plus, she said the hour long walk flies by really quickly, and that walking is also one of the best forms of exercise.

“If there was one thing that you would prescribe for almost every single medical condition it would be exercise,” she said.

“You don’t need any equipment and it’s great for anybody,” she said. “From being absolutely healthy with no medical conditions to having multiple medical conditions. If you can get out and walk, and here is a great space to do it safely and at your own pace, maybe you’ll meet some people that will motivate you to keep adding it into your regular routine.”

Jos Gatien, the first person to try the program, said he had been interested in joining a walking group for some time.

“Who wouldn’t want to go for a walk with a doctor for an hour and just ask questions?” he said. “I thought I would give it a try.”

He also said it’s easier to just chat with the doctor in this setting compared to a clinic.

“You don’t feel like you’re taking up their time,” he said. “At the doctor you’re there for a specific purpose and they’ve got lots to do and people to see. But here you are just going for a walk with somebody and so you can ask a lot more questions.”

So far he has got questions answered about health, exercise, food, motivation, and aging.

“I think finding out what’s not true is good,” he said.

The next walk is Jan. 11th.

This is the first Manitoba chapter of Walk with a Doc, which is an international non-profit organization. Its mandate is to inspire communities through conversation and movement.

No registration is necessary.