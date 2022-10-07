The new look for the barriers at Portage and Main

The barricades at Portage and Main are getting a makeover.

A new mural, designed by local artist Jonato Dalayoan, is replacing the previous art that was on the barricades.

“The word ‘pulse’ was part of the inspiration for the design and refers to what we as a community all have in common,” Dalayoan, who owns 4two Design Inc., said in a statement. “Whether rich or poor or different ethnicities, we all have the same colour blood and we all have a pulse.”

Dalayoan also said his inspiration came from the coming and going of people through the intersection, which reminded him of weaving. The mural’s design takes cues from traditional woven patterns in Cree, Metis, Ukrainian, Filipino, African and Norwegian cultures.

A new mural is seen at Portage and Main on Oct. 7, 2022. (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

Pam Hardman, the director of marketing, engagement and communications with Downtown Winnipeg Biz, hopes the new art will add energy to the intersection while being inclusive and celebrating the community.

“We are always hopeful that the intersection will be open to pedestrians someday, but in the meantime, adding some vibrancy to this intersection where business, arts and culture come together is really important for the community and helps to make it more vibrant and joyful for people who are using it,” she said.

The barricades were painted in 2019 to mark the return of the Pride Parade to Portage Avenue.

