The new Manitoba initiative helping businesses transition to digital platforms

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is taking steps to help businesses and non-profit organizations transition to digital platforms to help them succeed in a post-pandemic world.

On Thursday, Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes announced that the province is partnering with the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce (MCC) to create the Digital Manitoba Initiative (DMI) – a program that offers businesses and non-profits a low-risk way to adopt digital technology.

DMI will be delivered and administered by the MCC, with the province covering the $15 million cost.

“This investment today will enable local businesses and non-profit organizations to transition their operations to digital platforms, provide goods and services online and allow Manitoba’s economy to better recover from COVID-19,” Reyes said at a Thursday news conference.

The DMI fund consists of two streams, which include:

The TechUP digital adoption investment of up to $5,000 for fundamental digital tools. This stream includes a range of applications, including supporting marketing and promotional activities, website development, e-commerce capabilities, or project management software; and

The PowerUP digital strategy funding of up to $25,000. This stream includes evolving businesses models, increasing productivity and improving customer experience.

Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of MCC, said the initiative has been designed to be broad and open.

“Our goal is to invest in Manitoba businesses for the future, whether that’s through innovative tools, technology, or through more fulsome business process improvements,” he said.

The province notes that initial applications for the DMI will be reviewed for eligibility.

To be eligible, organizations need to be Manitoba-based businesses or non-profits with a valid Manitoba business number that is in good standing with the Companies Office.

Once the province confirms eligibility, applicants will have to submit their funding request through a digital portal. These submissions will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis.

“Our vision is that Manitoba businesses can harness the digital economy for the future,” Davidson said.