WINNIPEG -- A new map from the City of Winnipeg highlights which neighbourhoods have higher needs when it comes to poverty.

In November 2019, the protection, community services and parks committee told the public service to create the map as part of their response to a report titled ‘Methamphetamine and Illicit Drugs – Action Plan.’ According to a city report, the goal of the map is to help shape the committee’s priorities, help prioritize recreation and library investments, and to inform the city’s applications to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program.

“The map is a snapshot in time intended to serve as a foundation for future analysis of more targeted needs using other criteria, as required,” the report says.

The map was created using analysis of poverty data, including the percentage, density and total number of people with low incomes.

“Additional layered analysis was undertaken for two specific demographic groups most impacted by poverty, Indigenous residents and children (0-14 years),” the report says.

The map itself is colour-coded to identify which areas have the highest needs, highlighting some neighbourhoods in the city’s core and south end.