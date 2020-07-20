WINNIPEG -- A new mural in downtown Winnipeg is showcasing the history of Manitoba’s labour movement.

The artwork, which is featured at the Union Centre on Broadway, was unveiled on Monday. It uses images of various workers, protesters and phrases such as ‘Unions Make Work Better’ and ‘United We Stand.”

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg

“Throughout its history, the labour movement has made life better for workers through collective action,” said Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour.

“This mural is dedicated to the working people of Manitoba, then and now.”

Rebeck added the mural reflects the history of the labour union, as well as its growth over the last 100 years.

“We hope it gives people a sense that they’re connected and stronger when they work together,” he said.

Charlie Johnston, the mural artist, said the heart of the piece is unity, togetherness, working together and an egalitarian society.

He described this as “an ideal that can only be manifested when it is brought into reality. And that reality comes when we do see each other on the same level, working together, creating together and believing in a better society, a better world that we create together.”

The mural was made possible due to contributions from the Winnipeg General Strike Centennial Fund, as well as support from the Union Centre.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg