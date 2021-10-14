The new service helping Winnipeggers store their bikes for the winter

WINNIPEG -

With the temperatures beginning to drop, a new service is helping Winnipeggers store away their bikes for the winter.

The new venture is called Velotecha, and it’s essentially a bike storage valet. The business is a joint venture between the Macdonald Youth Services (MYS), Mayfair Innovations and The WRENCH, and the goal is to create meaningful employment opportunities for youth.

The way the initiative works is that Velotecha picks up your bike; stores it for the off-season in a secure location; fills your tires, completes a safety check, and wipes down the bike; and then delivers it back in the spring. People can also opt for a packages where their bike is completely serviced and returned ready for them to ride.

Nicole Barry, chief financial officer at MYS, said that through this partnership they are using The WRENCH’s expertise to help the youth gain real-world work experience.

“They’ll be qualified bike mechanics and they can go out into the workforce or they can stay with Velotecha as we continue to grow in the spring,” she said.

Velotecha offers four packages beginning at $55.99. Bookings have already begun with pickups scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.

Kate Sjoberg, executive director of The WRENCH, said the new service provides convenience as it will help people beat the rush that takes place at Winnipeg bike shops.

She added it also helps the youth gain bike mechanic skills with The WRENCH’s education lead and instructors who work with school-aged youth all the time.

“It solves lots of puzzles at the same time,” Sjoberg said.

She added that people will be happy with the service provided by Velotecha, because they won’t have to wait to get an appointment at a bike shop or wait longer to get their bike back in the springtime.

“I really encourage people to take advantage of it,” Sjoberg said.

Velotecha said it eventually plans to offer a storefront and custom build.