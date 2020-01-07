WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Health updated its list of places in the province that closed their doors due to health concerns in the back half of 2019.

Of the 15 food establishments that are featured on the list, The Old Spaghetti Factory on Forks Market Road was closed for two days from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, due to the business not taking the effective measures to "prevent the entry and presence of rodents" as well as "poor general sanitation."

Giant Eatery, along Ellice Avenue, was also shut down for the second time in the year, after a first incident in April. The restaurant closed its doors from Nov. 6 to Dec. 23, for several reasons including not taking "effective measures against the entry of rodents," "poor general sanitation," and failure to "avoid possible contamination."

Restaurants weren't the only companies to make the list as several pools were closed throughout the province, the majority of them being in hotels.

The whirlpool in Hampton by Hilton Airport on Berry Street was shut down from Sep. 30 to Oct. 9 because the "emergency telephone failed to operate" and the "operator failed to conduct water chemical tests."

The others pools were closed down due to "inadequate water quality," the most recent incident happening at Motel 6 on Portage Avenue, this coming in the new year, between Jan. 2 to Jan. 6.

The full list can be seen online.