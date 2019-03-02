Some of the cities brightest minds came together on Saturday to celebrate International Open Data Day.

The focus was smart city transportation as the City of Winnipeg teamed up with Decision Works Consulting and Launch Coworking for the Open Data Hackathon.

“We’re getting data like we’ve never had before, and we can only do so much with the resources we have, but if we can start to leverage our community, we can start to look at that, try and find things we can do better, things that we may not have thought of or things that we couldn’t look at,” said Jonathan Foord, Acting Traffic Signals Engineer with the City of Winnipeg.

Teams were formed at the event and had the chance to brainstorm some new ideas.

The city’s transportation management centre provided data on traffic lights, incidents and damages in order for groups to comb through.

“Many of these groups will actually have built sample applications already, almost all of them will geographical, or geospatial applications, so there’s a lot of visualization. There’s a lot of great ideas being formed here in real time,” said Grant Barkman, President of Decision Works Consulting.

Organizers say this event provides an opportunity to share ideas on smart city technology and work towards finding better ways to live as well as increase quality of life.