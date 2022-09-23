The open house giving Manitobans the chance to learn about caring for wildlife
One Manitoba wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre is hosting an event this weekend to give people the chance to see what it is like to care for the province’s wildlife.
The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre is holding its annual open house on Friday and Saturday.
The event includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the wildlife veterinary hospital and the Wildlife Haven campus, as well as interactive activities and the chance to meet animal ambassadors such as owls, vultures, hawks and reptiles.
During the open house, the Wildlife Haven opens up restricted areas such as the exam room, the surgery room and the x-ray.
“It’s just a really great opportunity that we have to invite the community in to see what it is that we do here at Wildlife Haven,” said Zoe Nakata, executive director of Wildlife Haven, in an interview on Thursday.
“It’s a once-a-year opportunity to come and see behind the scenes.”
More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the open house. Tickets are available on the Wildlife Haven website. Proceeds from the ticket sales helps to provide medial treatment, nutrition and rehabilitation to the wildlife in care.
“Guests will have the chance to enjoy between one and two hours of a variety of activities here on site,” Nakata said.
She added the whole community is invited to come to the open house.
“It’s something that will be interesting for every single age, so we invite the young and not so young to come down and just really have a good time,” Nakata said.
The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, located in Ile des Chenes, treats more than 2,000 animals every year.
