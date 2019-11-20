WINNIPEG -- You might not be able to pay your water bill at Winnipeg city hall anymore.

As part on the ongoing budget proposals, the city’s customer services department says it will trim up to 10 full-time positions by 2023 in 311 to help save $2.4 million.

That includes four jobs at city hall where people can pay bills and fines. There would still be a location to pay in person in St. Boniface.

The department says cutting six positions in the 311 call centre could result in delays.

But it says more people are reaching out to 311 through email and social media.

Departments have been issued tight targets to balance the books.

The proposals are not approved.