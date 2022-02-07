The organization helping international students adjust to Manitoba winters
One organization is helping international students endure Manitoba’s coldest months by providing them with the necessary supplies.
Khalsa Aid is providing jackets, winter accessories and blankets to international students who may not be accustomed to the extreme cold or heavy snow.
The organization is helping about 65 students who have recently moved to Canada.
“We have arranged everything for them,” said Varinder Ghuman, lead of Khalsa Aid’s Manitoba chapter, on Sunday.
“The weather has been so severely cold this year, so we have tried to provide stuff where it is needed.”
This is the first year the non-profit is doing a winter wear drive for international students in Winnipeg.
Ghuman said due to the severity of this year’s winter, the organization realized these students may need some extra help.
“The weather in Canada is not what they’re used to when they come to Canada,” Ghuman said.
“They might know that it’s cold here, but they might not have the idea that it’s -30 or -40.”
Ghuman noted the organization has also been dropping off winter gear to various shelters around the city.
Khalsa Aid’s Manitoba chapter began in 2017.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa in state of emergency, fuel seized as truckers vow to stay on
Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation's capital. Some businesses and public buildings remain closed as trucks and personal vehicles continue to make parts of the downtown core inaccessible.
Ottawa residents, honking protesters scheduled to clash in court
An Ontario court is scheduled to hear arguments in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters encamped in their downtown to stop honking their horns.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations in provinces are among the vaccinated: Here’s why
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
Tanya Tagaq says her patience has run out for 'complacent' Canadians
Tanya Tagaq says her new album 'Tongues' is a reminder to Canadians they can no longer "turn their head" to the atrocities inflicted on Indigenous Peoples.
Canada tops Russia after refusing to take the ice over COVID-19 results
Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in Olympic women's hockey Monday featured the strange visual of players on both teams wearing masks under their cages after a delayed puck drop.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 3 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 3 in Beijing.
Russia accelerates movement of military hardware towards Ukraine, satellite images show
New satellite imagery obtained by CNN shows that a large base which held Russian tanks, artillery and other armor near the Ukrainian border has been largely emptied, with the equipment apparently being moved much closer to the frontier in recent days.
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
Manitoba man charged in connection with hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy protest
A 42-year-old man from Headingley, Man., is facing 11 charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured four people outside the Manitoba Legislature.
Regina
-
First few days of Frost Festival draws big crowds
The first weekend of Regina’s first ever Frost Festival saw crowds of people across the city enjoying winter.
-
724 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Sask.
The province has reported 724 new COVID-19 cases, as well as six deaths according to Sunday’s update.
-
Riders hang onto defensive lineman Pete Robertson
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a contract extension.
Saskatoon
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
-
Saskatoon residents show support for Ukraine in march to City Hall
As part of a national call to action, around 100 people showed up at River Landing in Saskatoon as part of the Stand with Ukraine Campaign.
-
Protests spread to more Canadian cities as Ottawa churches close their doors
The so-called Freedom Convoy rolled into the nation's capital last weekend, and while some people went home over the course of the week, participation surged anew, with police estimating that thousands were part of the weekend crowd.
Northern Ontario
-
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations in provinces are among the vaccinated: Here’s why
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
-
Northern Indigenous executive recommended by minister for national economic development board
A northern Indigenous executive just gained a seat on a national table to help guide the economic development of Canada's Indigenous communities.
-
Several people arrested for bringing gas to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators in Ottawa, police say
Demonstrators have been using vehicles, wagons and sleds to transport gasoline cans and propane canisters to trucks inside the 'red zone' around Parliament Hill.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
There were more than 32,700 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday.
-
Fort McMurray councillor faces call for investigation of Indigenous comments
Councillors in Fort McMurray have called on their integrity commissioner to investigate allegations that one of their members accused Indigenous people of coming to the city to get drunk and fight.
-
'Now is not the time': Alberta doctors offer perspectives on when to lift COVID-19 restrictions
As Alberta is poised to relax some public health restrictions, some doctors are urging the province not to move too fast toward
Toronto
-
Visitor restrictions begin to ease today in Ontario long-term care homes
Ontario long-term care residents can start taking social trips and see more caregivers as of today.
-
Does 'learning to live with COVID' mean returning to life like it was in 2019?
Ontarians have recently started hearing their top health and government officials speak of "learning to live with COVID-19," but what does that mean?
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 3 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 3 in Beijing.
Calgary
-
Municipal input needed before Alberta eases COVID-19 restrictions: Gondek
Calgary's mayor says a meeting with municipal leaders needs to happen before Alberta lifts restrictions.
-
Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle
Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
There were more than 32,700 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec version of ‘freedom convoy’ ends, organizers say they'll be back
Quebec City police officers said their tolerance for truckers parking on the provincial capital's main street has ended, and members of the provincial version of the 'freedom convoy' left. Some said, however, that they'll be back.
-
Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle
Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.
-
Liberals fire back at Quebec government with parody ad after cancelled Dawson expansion
In the wake of Quebec’s decision to cancel a Dawson College expansion in favour of French-language CEGEPs, the Liberals (QLP) fired back at the government through a new ad.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor calls on feds to appoint mediator to help end 'Freedom Convoy' protests
Ottawa City Council will hold a special meeting this afternoon to discuss the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration, as the occupation of downtown streets enters an 11th day.
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
-
Several people arrested for bringing gas to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators in Ottawa, police say
Demonstrators have been using vehicles, wagons and sleds to transport gasoline cans and propane canisters to trucks inside the 'red zone' around Parliament Hill.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of vehicles ride through Halifax in 'Freedom Convoy'
Hundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a "Freedom Convoy" in protest of vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday.
-
N.B. reports one additional death due to COVID-19 on Sunday
New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 95 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 95 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday. This includes 13 people in the ICU.
Kitchener
-
Local business owners happy to get back to work after latest wave of restrictions
Following the first full weekend since indoor businesses reopened to the public, local owners said things are running smoothly.
-
Road closed for hydro repair near West Montrose
Waterloo regional police say a portion of Katherine Street is closed near West Montrose while crews conduct hydro repairs in the area.
-
Visitor restrictions begin to ease today in Ontario long-term care homes
Ontario long-term care residents can start taking social trips and see more caregivers as of today.
Vancouver
-
New report scores B.C. a 'D' on vaccinating seniors
A report conducted by a national seniors' advocacy organization suggests B.C. is not vaccinating seniors at an adequate rate.
-
'Frightening and concerning': VPD grapples with rise in unprovoked stranger attacks
Since the start of 2022, surveillance videos of two disturbing random attacks in Vancouver have been widely circulated online and in the media, sending shockwaves through the city.
-
Owner of stranded barge in Vancouver's English Bay plans to remove it in pieces
The next chapter in the saga of the English Bay barge could begin in the next month or so, the vessel's owner says.
Vancouver Island
-
Researchers race to study probiotic before white-nose syndrome spreads to B.C. bats
Researchers say a deadly fungus that has nearly wiped out a North American bat species hasn't yet spread to British Columbia, giving them valuable time to study whether probiotics prevent the disease.
-
Victoria considers pilot project to minimize conflict with off-leash dogs on Dallas Road
The waterfront park along Dallas Road is one of Victoria's most popular places to take a peaceful walk, but some users say things are anything but peaceful along the grassy stretch from Cook Street to Clover Point because of off-leash dogs.
-
Many B.C. residents struggling as flood relief funds are slow to come
The road to recovery after devastating floods in British Columbia last year has been long and extremely difficult for many people hard hit by the disaster, with many still not having received any recovery funds.