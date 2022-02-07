The organization helping international students adjust to Manitoba winters

One organization is helping international students endure Manitoba’s coldest months by providing them with the necessary supplies.

Khalsa Aid is providing jackets, winter accessories and blankets to international students who may not be accustomed to the extreme cold or heavy snow.

The organization is helping about 65 students who have recently moved to Canada.

“We have arranged everything for them,” said Varinder Ghuman, lead of Khalsa Aid’s Manitoba chapter, on Sunday.

“The weather has been so severely cold this year, so we have tried to provide stuff where it is needed.”

This is the first year the non-profit is doing a winter wear drive for international students in Winnipeg.

Ghuman said due to the severity of this year’s winter, the organization realized these students may need some extra help.

“The weather in Canada is not what they’re used to when they come to Canada,” Ghuman said.

“They might know that it’s cold here, but they might not have the idea that it’s -30 or -40.”

Ghuman noted the organization has also been dropping off winter gear to various shelters around the city.

Khalsa Aid’s Manitoba chapter began in 2017.