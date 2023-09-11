The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 years
Between 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark.
Places like Glenlawn Collegiate, Isaac Newton School, Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute, the Manitoba Legislature, Niakwa Country Club, as well as the Winnipeg Youth Orchestras, and the Winnipeg Foundation, are just a few of the organizations to mark the significant milestone.
Historical photos show the slow construction as the grand epicentre of Manitoba politics began rising from the ground in 1913. It was completed in 1920. (Source: Archives of Manitoba, Archives of Manitoba photo collection, Legislative Building / Broadway 61-80, ca. 1916-1917, P1185.)
But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?
Dan Furlan, the president of the Manitoba Historical Society, said before the 1920s, Winnipeg was one of the major hubs in Canada.
"Winnipeg was a jumping-off point and all the warehouses, stuff was shipped to Winnipeg, it was split up and sent off to different places out west," said Furlan.
He said at one point, Winnipeg was known as the Paris of the prairies. It was due to spectacles like the ballet and the opera and it brought people to the city.
"This is where all the entertainment came to. Charlie Chaplin and all those characters, in the early days, the Vaudeville circuit. Winnipeg was the main hub for that."
However, the Winnipeg that was had to shift, mainly due to the completion of the Panama Canal in 1914.
Furlan said it became cheaper for companies to ship through the Canal and population growth started to happen in other cities like Toronto and Vancouver.
Despite the changes, several organizations still started to pop up around the city in the 1920s – and they are still around to this day.
"There's a few that have last 110, 120 (years), but now I'm seeing that there was a large number of firms that were established…even though it was tough times," said Furlan. "A lot of organizations, establishments have survived."
When asked why they were able to start and survive even with Winnipeg shifting away from its former self, Furlan said the city's reputation helped keep people interested.
"I used to live in Ottawa and I dated a woman who came from Regina and she says, 'Oh, Winnipeg. That was really the place. That was the cultural centre of the west.'"
THE ARTS LIVE ON
For Andrea Bell, it is exciting for her to know a program dedicated to music and young people has been able to stick around all this time.
She is a conductor in the Winnipeg Youth Orchestras and used to be a member when she was growing up.
Since its inception, the orchestra has gone through several names, but Bell said the theme of having a place for young people to play has remained throughout the 100 years of playing.
"I think there was always a strong tradition of orchestral playing in Winnipeg. So I think there were a lot of people that decided it would be important to have youth getting involved in that," said Bell.
Bell agreed with Furlan's comments about Winnipeg being an arts and cultural hub in the west, saying it played a big role in the formation of the orchestra.
"Winnipeg is a community that was always very supportive of the arts and has always been like that and very encouraging towards everybody doing art."
She believes Winnipeg's art history allowed the youth orchestra to stay around and no matter what was happening in the city, residents still had art and music to fall back on.
This year, the orchestra is celebrating 100 years with a massive concert – bringing all three age groups together, plus alumni - playing Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony.
Bell said throughout the years, those who have participated in the orchestra have been able to enrich their lives and become better people for it. Some people she knows have gone on to be musicians who play in the top orchestras, while others have used the experiences in other aspects of their lives.
"The goal is not to become a professional musician. The goal is, how do you work in a team? How do you work hard by yourself...I think a lot of people realize that taking music is an important skill, not for the music's sake, but for the self-discipline and the community."
Looking to the next 100 years, Bell hopes the orchestra will eventually have a permanent space where they can practise and perform and see continued funding to bring as many people into the program as possible.
THE IMPACTS OF LIQUOR MARTS HISTORY IN WINNIPEG AND MANITOBA
Another organization that has been able to mark 100 years is Liquor Mart. Present day it isn't hard to find a liquor store and there are endless options to choose from.
But looking back 100-plus years ago, the liquor industry started small in Winnipeg, but as the population grew, so did the number of places to buy booze.
"Winnipeg in 1870, when it was still just a village, Winnipeg had five hotels where they served alcohol," said Roland Sawatzky, the curator of history at the Manitoba Museum.
"Twelve years later, there were 86 hotels, 64 grocery stores that sold booze, five breweries, and 24 liquor shops. And by 1913, when Winnipeg was the third-largest city in Canada, there were 243 saloons. So all of this corresponded to the population boom."
Sawatzky said the issue with the old system was there weren't many regulations and it brought a lot of perceived social problems in the city and Winnipeg became known as a "hard-drinking place."
"There was a real push for prohibition to end these perceived social problems…so people were voting for prohibition over and over again, but it never really took because the government realized all these hotels were employing a lot of people."
It wasn't until 1916, when the Tobias Norris-led Liberal Party took power and prohibition took shape.
Sawatzky said arrests for public drunkenness dropped once prohibition took effect, but several loopholes allowed people to get alcohol, so the social problems continued.
"The abuse of the law was so flagrant, the business and tax revenue from the liquor trade was such a loss for the government, that by the early 1920s, Manitobans voted to bring back liquor, but under strict government control."
This government control led to the creation of the Liquor Control Act in 1923, which eventually turned into Manitoba's Liquor Control Commission.
Since then, there have been many milestones over the 100 years. New-style stores – what Manitobans are more used to today – were first introduced in 1965. Before then, customers would write their orders on a slip and a clerk would grab the alcohol.
Women were allowed to start working in government liquor stores in 1971 and in 2001 the sale of liquor was allowed on Sundays.
"It's been 100 years of basically relaxed, slowly relaxing liquor laws," said Sawatzky.
Looking at the present day and into the future, Sawatzky said there will probably be a lot of questions about Liquor Mart and how it continues to run, especially given the recent strike that swept the province.
However, he said prohibition and Liquor Mart is a big part of the province's history.
"It points to the issues with massive expansion of the population here. It links into all kinds of other things like social reform, like voting rights, like immigration…it was a time when people started thinking about government regulation very seriously."
One of the successes of the commission over the last 100 years according to Sawatzky is the ability to adapt. He said it is a major factor in being able to hit the century mark.
"They realized when society started to change that the way they ran things had to change as well."
LOOKING AT THE NEXT 100 YEARS IN WINNIPEG
Adaptability is a key sticking point for Furlan, who said those who are starting up in Winnipeg need to be prepared to roll with the punches if they are looking to be around 100 years from now.
"They have to be focused on adaptability and quality advice. Now, on top of that, you have to be smart," said Furlan.
"I think we have to make the best of what we have here on the prairies and be a destination."
He notes any current or future organizations need to be prepared to engage with all demographics that Winnipeg has to offer.
"How do you engage with the Indigenous Chamber of Commerce? How do you engage with all the newcomers? There are a lot of newcomer organizations for people immigrating here. And what about the people that live here now, so how do you make sure the whole population is engaged?"
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling
After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.
Elon Musk's refusal to have Starlink support Ukraine attack in Crimea raises questions for Pentagon
SpaceX founder Elon Musk's refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions as to whether the U.S. military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
Rescuers pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave early Tuesday more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 metres below its entrance, the Speleological Federation of Turkiye said.
Ex-Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an 'unruly passenger' at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
Informant at heart of Quebec's secret trial sues authorities for $5.8 million
A police informant at the heart of a secret trial in Quebec is suing authorities for roughly $5.8 million, claiming that police and a prosecutor have undermined confidence in the system to protect collaborators.
NDP wants Suncor CEO to tell MPs why company moving away from focus on clean energy
NDP MP Charlie Angus will ask the natural resources committee to summon the CEO of oilsands giant Suncor when the House of Commons resumes next week.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous land
Keeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.
-
'Optimistic time for all coaches': Pats prepare for final pre-season tests
The Regina Pats lost both pre-season games against the Brandon Wheat Kings over the weekend and will finish off with two more games against the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders ahead of the Western Hockey League [WHL] regular season.
-
83-year-old killed in crash involving semi near Kuroki, Sask.
A man is dead following a crash involving a car and semi over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
How the city could pay for a new arena, entertainment district
The city is looking at five potential revenue streams to fund a downtown arena and entertainment district.
-
Saskatoon homicide victim was nearly 7 months pregnant, family says
Saskatoon’s latest homicide victim was nearly seven months pregnant when she was killed, according to her family.
-
Saskatoon and Lac La Ronge Indian Band establish new urban reserve
The City of Saskatoon and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band signed an agreement on Monday establishing a new urban reserve.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
-
Sault police keeping homicide suspect's identity quiet
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have identified a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman last Thursday, but are not releasing details about them.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays game
After a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters who died this year honoured on 9/11 anniversary
Edmonton firefighters who died this year were honoured on Monday, the anniversary of 9/11.
-
Alberta makes changes to Crown prosecutors to fight rise in violent crime
The Alberta government is making changes to criminal prosecutions to reduce the rise in violent crime.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Leduc
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Leduc.
Toronto
-
Toronto father of 4 wins years-long lawsuit against GTA doctor ruled to have caused wife's 'untimely' death
A Toronto area doctor has been found liable for the “untimely” death of a 34-year-old mother who showed up at a Brampton emergency room complaining of severe pain, but was discharged before a tangle in her lower intestines could be discovered.
-
UK man charged in downtown Toronto assault that left Manitoba man dead
A man from the United Kingdom has been charged after an assault in downtown Toronto last month left a Manitoba man dead.
-
Despite charges being laid, 'serious consequences' remain for man shot by Toronto police: lawyer
A lawyer for a man who was allegedly shot by a Toronto police officer in a North York park this past winter says that his client is relieved to see criminal charges in the case, but remains “deeply traumatized” by the incident.
Calgary
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Some facts about the Shiga toxin producing E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares
Alberta Health Services says 231 people, many of them children, have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 after an outbreak this month at several Calgary daycares.
-
Teen brothers accused in Copperfield basketball court stabbing appear in court
The two suspects facing second degree murder charges in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Copperfield last week, appeared in court Monday.
Montreal
-
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
-
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
-
Montreal doctor who lost brother to suicide calls for more mental health funding
A Montreal doctor is speaking out after she lost her brother to suicide in April. She says he tried to check himself into a psych ward, but never made it, after an extended wait in the emergency room.
Ottawa
-
Moroccan community in Ottawa collects for earthquake victims
Ottawa's Moroccan community is stepping up to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in that country.
-
Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes
Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Lee moving northwest, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
As of Monday afternoon, Lee is a category three hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the eye of the storm at 195 km/h.
-
12-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old girl: Halifax police
Halifax police say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a physical altercation Sunday night.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Kitchener
-
Car that killed Lucas Shortreed was found behind fake wall: OPP
The car that struck and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old in 2008 was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it more than a decade later, Wellington County OPP say.
-
Waterloo Region leaders react to pause on provincial facilitator plan
The province is pressing pause on a project that was being watched closely in Waterloo Region.
-
Cambridge firefighters climb onto StairMaster to honour fallen first responders on 9/11
Cambridge firefighters geared up and are climbing stairs on a workout machine, to honour the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, 22 years ago.
Vancouver
-
Accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing previously found not criminally responsible for daughter's slaying
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
-
'This is happening more and more': B.C. high school's sign defaced with racist slur
The former mayor of a town in B.C.’s Okanagan wasn’t surprised when she walked past the local high school and found the letters on its welcome sign had been switched overnight to display a racist slur.
-
Firefighters find body after putting out Kelowna brush fire: RCMP
Members of the Kelowna Fire Department found a man’s body in the aftermath of a small brush fire in Kelowna on Sunday, according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. sets up climate emergency task force amid wildfire crisis
British Columbia will form an expert disaster task force to rapidly deploy to, respond to and support people and communities facing emergencies amid a historic wildfire season that has destroyed about 400 structures, mostly homes, said Premier David Eby.
-
Rifflandia adds Melanie C, aka Sporty Spice, to festival lineup
Victoria music festival Rifflandia has added another headliner to its schedule this coming weekend.
-
Workers to pump water into Cowichan River amid drought
A crew from Catalyst Paper is installing 18 pumps along the company's weir on the Cowichan River. The weir's floodgates are fully open and that has some water flowing into the river but with no substantial rain in the forecast, that won't be the case for long.