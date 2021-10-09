The Pas RCMP find missing woman

WINNIPEG -

RCMP in The Pas have located a woman reported missing earlier this week.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was reported missing shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. She was last seen leaving St. Anthony’s General Hospital in The Pas.

Police had asked the public for help in locating her around 9 p.m. Saturday. Just before 11 p.m., police reported she had been safely located.



The RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.