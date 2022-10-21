The Pas RCMP searching for missing woman

RCMP in The Pas are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Doreen Head, 36, was last seen on Oct. 17 in The Pas. Police say they have not been able to find her, and are concerned about her well-being.

Head is described as five-foot-two, weighing 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.