The Pas RCMP searching for missing woman

Doreen Head, 36, was last seen on Oct. 17 in The Pas. Police say they have not been able to find her, and are concerned about her well-being. Doreen Head, 36, was last seen on Oct. 17 in The Pas. Police say they have not been able to find her, and are concerned about her well-being.

