WINNIPEG -- The majority of Winnipeggers are wearing masks on Winnipeg Transit, according to the City of Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg Transit said approximately 90 per cent of riders have been complying with the city’s requirement to wear masks on buses.

The spokesperson noted this number is similar to what is taking place in other cities in Canada where masks are required on transit.

The city monitors people’s compliance with the rule through on-street supervisors placed in strategic locations, as well as other personnel.

The city does have the power to issue $100 fines to those not following the rule while on Winnipeg Transit, but it said in a statement, the “primary focus is on information and education.”

To date, the city has not handed out any fines.

Transit inspectors have been giving out single-use masks, and masks are also available at Winnipeg Transit customer service centres for those who need them.

The spokesperson noted transit drivers aren’t responsible for enforcing the mandatory mask rule and remind people not to judge those who aren’t wearing one “as there are a number of reasons someone may not be able to wear one.”

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the city made masks mandatory on buses beginning on Aug. 29.