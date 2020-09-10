WINNIPEG -- Churchill High School is ready and open for students and staff on Thursday, Sept. 10, after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba government confirmed the infected Grade 7 student had attended school on Tuesday, Sept. 8 – while asymptomatic -- and had taken Winnipeg Transit. The student wore a mask while at school and on the bus.

Radean Carter, senior information officer for the Winnipeg School Division, said they learned of the student’s status on Wednesday afternoon.

“We immediately put into place all of our protocols, which include following all of the directions that Public Health asked us to do,” she said.

“We also mobilized our sanitation unit to go and clean the room and any area where the student may have been.”

Carter noted extra cleaning is already done throughout the school, but this was an added level of sanitization completed overnight.

Now, she said, the school is ready to receive students and staff.

For any concerned parents, Carter noted the student followed all of the correct protocols that have been recommended by public health officials.

She said this will likely mitigate any kind of transmission, adding that the risk is low.

“They wore the mask, they socially distanced, they used the hand sanitizer,” Carter said.

“They really did an excellent job of doing the basics Dr. (Brent) Roussin asked us all to follow.”

Carter couldn’t confirm whether the infected student was awaiting COVID-19 test results when they came to school but said it is “vitally important” that anyone coming to the school do a self-assessment beforehand.

“One of the questions is whether or not you’ve had contact with somebody who is a positive case and then follow those instructions,” she said.

“We can only do our best by following the public health guidelines and keeping each other safe.”

