WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is proposing setting interim rates for Manitoba Hydro and limiting annual rate increases to 2.5 per cent for the next three years.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton and Finance Minister Scott Fielding made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday, noting the province will introduce these legislative amendments this fall.

The province notes that Manitoba Hydro requested a 3.5 per cent increase for this fall; however, the Manitoba government is proposing an increase of 2.5 per cent in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This proposal is subject to approval from the legislative assembly.

“In spite of the huge debt problem at Manitoba Hydro, our government is working to strike an appropriate balance to protect Manitoba ratepayers as we recover post-pandemic and to ensure Hydro is able to meet its financial obligations created by the previous government’s risky decisions,” Fielding said.

The legislative assembly will approve the interim rates until the Public Utilities Board (PUB) approves rates for the first multi-year period.

According to the provincial government, the proposed 2.5 per cent increase each December is 25 per cent lower than the average annual rate increase over the past decade. It said this is the lowest rate increase since 2011-2012, noting that it will result in an average residential annual increase of $35.

The province will introduce these rate increases as amendments to Bill 35: The Public Utilities Ratepayer Protection and Regulatory Reform Act. It said this act would reduce regulatory costs paid by ratepayers by about $40 million by switching to multi-year general rate applications.

“The title says it all, ‘Ratepayer Protection,’ and that’s really the focal point of that bill and our moves here,” Fielding said.

The ministers said Bill 35 would give the Public Utilities Board (PUB) the power to review any contracts or projects worth more than $200 million.

Under the new regulatory framework, Manitoba Hydro would have to submit a multi-year general rate application to the PUB for establishing electricity, including an integrated resource plan with a 10-year load forecast and the development of any major facilities in the next 20 years.

“This period will allow the PUB to become stronger and more independent while ensuring ratepayers of greater transparency for the future,” Wharton said.