The RCMP investigating fatal farming incident in RM of Dauphin
Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 2:18PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The RCMP is investigating a fatal farming incident that happened Wednesday in the RM of Dauphin.
Around 12:45, Dauphin RCMP responded to a farm incident near the intersection of Road 114 West and Road 168 North.
Mounties said a 40-year-old man, from the RM of Dauphin, was caught in a large piece of farming equipment and was pronounced dead on scene.
Workplace Safety and Health has been advised.
RCMP continue to investigate.