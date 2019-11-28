WINNIPEG -- The RCMP is investigating a fatal farming incident that happened Wednesday in the RM of Dauphin.

Around 12:45, Dauphin RCMP responded to a farm incident near the intersection of Road 114 West and Road 168 North.

Mounties said a 40-year-old man, from the RM of Dauphin, was caught in a large piece of farming equipment and was pronounced dead on scene.

Workplace Safety and Health has been advised.

RCMP continue to investigate.