WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor said the risk of increasing COVID-19 spread is the primary reason for not reopening all businesses under the relaxed public health orders.

After the first weekend of seeing slightly reduced restrictions in Manitoba, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, addressed concerns on why some businesses were allowed to open and others weren't during his briefing Monday afternoon.

While stores in four of the five health regions in Manitoba can open with no restrictions on what items they can sell, other businesses, such as fitness facilities, tattoo parlours, and restaurants, remain closed to the public.

He said when it comes to places such as gyms or restaurants, there is a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

"It's not a reflection on the efforts of that sector, it's a reflection on the virus," said Roussin.

Roussin said the situation Manitoba is in now is very similar to what the province saw in October 2020, when COVID-19 cases were starting to surge.

"We had things that were open and I think a lot of businesses were frustrated that things weren't open enough; however, we saw our numbers climb. We were in the exponential climb in November that was going to overrun our health-care system as early as the second week of December if we stayed on that trajectory and if we go back to that level of opening, we'll be right back on that trajectory. There's no reason to think things will work out differently this time."

Roussin added the health-care system is just starting to get back to the point where it can do some elective procedures, but it still isn't ready to handle the reopening of everything.

-With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.