Manitoba's Red River Floodway could be activated as early as Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The province's Hydrologic Forecast Centre said river levels are at record highs for this time of year, because of heavy rains across the Red River Basin in September.

The centre is watching a system forecast to bring substantial precipitation, which could either be rain or snow, to the Winnipeg area starting Thursday.

The floodway could be operated beginning Wednesday evening to lower water levels in in the city.