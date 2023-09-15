The Royal Aviation Museum volunteers with a passion for building pedal planes

A pair of volunteers at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada has spent hundreds, if not thousands of hours building a way for young children to get a first-hand experience with aviation.

These two men have created expertly crafted, uniquely designed pedal planes for children at the museum to enjoy.

“It brings me back to airplanes, since I can't fly anymore,” said Royal Aviation Museum volunteer David Mork,

A self-described "airplane nut,” with 20 years of flying experience, Mork has been a volunteer at the museum for 40 years.

He first started making miniature planes for his grandkids and then began donating his works of craftsmanship to charities and fundraisers.

So when the museum wanted a fleet of pedal planes, Mork couldn't help but oblige.

“I always think of Bing Crosby in one of his shows, he mentioned that we only pass this way once, so make the most of it,’” he said.

The work is definitely being appreciated by visitors to the museum.

“Kids like my son love it. For a museum like this to have something like that, it’s really interesting,” said Jordan Kerchak, a museum visitor.

“I know if I was a kid, I’d be on those things all the time.’

However, the entire fleet, isn't the work of Mork alone.

Shawn Romas, another long-time volunteer, built the yellow pedal planes, which are modelled after the RCAF Tiger Moth.

Having worked at CP Rail and Winnipeg Transit, Romas has helped build planes, trains and automobiles.

He said the pedal planes are a labour of love, and it took him a full year or 1,000 hours to complete the fleet.

“It's my happy place. Probably what it is for a lot of the other guys in restoration too and that, and all the other 140 volunteers that we have here,” he said.

The planes also honour past volunteers, with each pedal plane bearing a unique call sign for a RAMWC volunteer who has passed away.

“It goes to show that this museum would not exist if it wasn't for people like Dave and Shawn and the others,” said Terry Slobodian, president and CEO of the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

The push and pedal planes are now grounded for the winter and will return next summer.